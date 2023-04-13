Quentin Westberg ready to start for Atlanta United

“It’s probably the stadium I know the most in MLS,” Westberg said. “So obviously the environment won’t be that new or exceptional to me.”

Second, Westberg is good with the ball at his feet, which is a necessary skill in Pineda system. Westberg said it was the first question he asked when talking with Atlanta United about joining as a free agent. His passing percentages ranged between 66.8% and 75.8% with Toronto. To compare, Guzan’s have ranged from 68.6 to 78.2.

“I obviously love that modern part of the goalkeeper,” Westberg said. “I really, I really like it. And I think it’s one of the reasons I’m here. Also, because in the past, especially in my first two years in Toronto, we were playing out of the back a lot. We were using me a lot. And earlier in my career, I was part of a team that played a lot. And I was, despite my age, very comfortable. And this is how I was brought up.”

Before joining Toronto in 2019, Westberg played for Auxerre in his native France. Before that, he played for Es Troyes AC, where he came through its youth system, and Luzenac.

His soccer journey has parallels to Guzan’s, which was something Westberg noted Friday. Both players came up through their domestic leagues before going overseas. Guzan started at Chivas USA before going to England to play for Aston Villa, among other clubs.

“He has some experience, a lot of experience, in Europe, “Pineda said. “And he’s a solid replacement for Brad. Like, you can see the leadership that Brad brings and all that, but he has some composure in his game that I think is going to help the team to solve some problems. And we’re confident in him.”

Lastly, Westberg will benefit from having a stable defense in front of him. Centerbacks Miles Robinson and JuanJo Purata and right fullback Brooks Lennon have started each of the first seven games. Atlanta United posted two clean sheets and has allowed 10 goals, six from one game.

“Chemistry is very important,” Westberg said. “Whether it’s in training, and obviously you develop it in game where it’s a little bit more challenging, but this is what preseason was here for. You need to understand that you need to sync and you need to connect with the guys in front of you, whether it’s in training, whether it’s in the locker room, it’s all over place. So that connection on the field, for sure is very important. And you develop it by playing 90 minutes and official games and more difficult or challenging situations.”

