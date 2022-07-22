ajc logo
JuanJo Purata helping Atlanta United’s offense and defense

Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) celebrates with defender Juan Jose Purata (22) after scoring the team's first goal against Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) celebrates with defender Juan Jose Purata (22) after scoring the team's first goal against Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Miguel Martinez /Miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta United
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

JuanJo Purata’s impact on Atlanta United since his inclusion in the starting lineup can be seen in its defense and, somewhat surprisingly, its offense.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda’s decision to switch from two to three centerbacks after the 3-0 loss to Austin three games ago meant the inclusion of Purata into the lineup. In the past two games, the team has allowed only two goals after giving up nine goals in the previous four games.

And Purata, who is on loan from Tigres in LIGA MX, also has contributed to the offense, with a tying goal in last week’s 1-1 draw with Orlando. The team will play at L.A. Galaxy on Sunday.

“I said it when I signed here, but I liked the style of play of the team, and I think the style suits me,” said Purata, who made 34 appearances for Tigres.

Purata also said he’s learning his teammates, such as how Thiago Almada likes to place free kicks. So he had an idea where to go to head in a beautifully hit strike in the 71st minute Sunday. Teammate Dom Dwyer said it likely won’t be the last goal that Purata scores for the Five Stripes.

Purata’s impact is felt in more than just stats. He can be seen frequently communicating to his teammates, either face-to-face or with hand gestures, as he seeks to keep them aware of situations and formational discipline. Pineda said he is the same type of leader during training drills. In the previous four games before Purata began starting, the team earned only one point. It has taken four from its past two to stay in the playoff race for one of the top seven spots in the Eastern Conference.

“Even though we’ve given up those goals in the recent games, I think they’ve they’ve been small mistakes, things that we can correct,” he said. “So what I’m doing is trying to communicate, using all my experience that I’ve gained throughout my career, to try and help players to be fully fully focused, always attentive, and also just to be well-positioned.”

Centerback George Campbell said the back line always has communicated, but having an extra player and voice is helping him and Alan Franco.

“He’s been a great addition, and hopefully we can keep it up this week,” Campbell said.

