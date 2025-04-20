Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0: By the numbers

Atlanta United midfielder Mateusz Klich (No. 43) dribbles during the first half of the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in Philadelphia on April 19, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

By
1 hour ago

CHESTER, Pa. — A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s 3-0 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday:

Minus-5 goal difference this season.

Zero wins for Atlanta United from three road matches this season. Three of its next four matches are on the road.

1 start for Noah Cobb, who worked beside Stian Gregersen against Philadelphia.

1 game suspension for Emmanuel Latte Lath for yellow card accumulation. He will miss the next match at Orlando.

1.5 expected goals for Atlanta United, compared to Philadelphia’s 1.3. The Five Stripes played with a man advantage for most of the second half. It generated 0.5 expected goals from that advantage, and allowed one goal after Philadelphia went down a man.

2 starts for Jay Fortune, who slotted in at left wing.

2 times shut out in the past two matches.

3 Atlanta United players who left the match with injuries: Gregersen and Cobb, and midfielder Tristan Muyumba.

3 goals scored by Philadelphia that started with an Atlanta United turnover.

9 points from 9 matches, furthering the team’s franchise-worst start to a season.

10 chances created for Atlanta United, led by Alexey Miranchuk’s three. Philadelphia created nine.

13 shots for Atlanta United, compared to 11 for Philadelphia.

59% possession for Atlanta United.

253 minutes since Atlanta United last scored.

286 minutes since Atlanta United last scored from open play.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

