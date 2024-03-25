Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Stian Gregersen out for at least three weeks

Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) and New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni (9) battle for the ball during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) and New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni (9) battle for the ball during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
31 minutes ago

Atlanta United centerback Stian Gregersen underwent surgery on his left meniscus and is expected to miss at least three weeks, according to information provided by the team on Monday. The timetable for his return will depend upon the progress of his rehabilitation.

Gregersen, one of the team’s three Designated Players, suffered the injury in the team’s 2-0 win against Orlando two weeks ago. He started the season’s first two matches.

Atlanta United acquired Gregersen from Bordeaux during the recent winter transfer window.

Gregersen was replaced by Noah Cobb during last week’s 2-0 loss at Toronto. Luis Abram, after he returns from being called up to Peru’s national team, is also a candidate to start Sunday’s match against Chicago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

