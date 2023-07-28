Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup

Atlanta United (0-1-0) will host Cruz Azul (0-1-0) at 7 pm. Saturday in the Leagues Cup. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

What’s at stake: The winner will advance to the knockout rounds. The loser is eliminated.

Cruz Azul manager: Tuca Ferretti

Cruz Azul goals for/against in tourney: 1/2

Atlanta United goals for/against in tourney: 0/4

Format of tournament: Each match must have a winner. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, it will go to penalty kicks. The team that wins in regulation earns three points. The team that wins in penalty kicks earns two points. The team that loses in penalty kicks earns one point. The team that loses in regulation earns no points.

Talking points

1. Experiment again? Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda tried something different in the first half of the 4-0 loss against Miami on Tuesday. He used Luis Abram as a left fullback, who played more like a centerback. Pineda abandoned that to start the second half by inserting Ronald Hernandez at fullback and moving Abram to his natural position as a centerback.

2. Midfield pairing. Pineda started Santiago Sosa and Matheus Rossetto in central midfield against Miami. Neither was able to slow the Herons. Pineda doesn’t have many choices, though. He implied that new signing Tristan Muyumba will be used as a reserve. That leaves Ozzie Alonso, Amar Sejdic and Ajani Fortune as the other options.

3. Penalty kicks. Should the game go to penalty kicks, Pineda said last week that he knows the team’s five best penalty-kick takers. They have worked on that during the past week. Pineda said he prefers that the team’s best takers go first. Thiago Almada, presumably the team’s best taker because of his skill at free kicks, had a penalty kick saved against Miami.

Injury reports

Atlanta United, out: Franco Ibarra (loan) and Machop Chol (ankle)

Cruz Azul: Not available.

Officiating crew

Referee: Oliver Vergara Rodriguez

Assistants: Ronald Bruna, Alejandro Camarena

Fourth official: Jaime Garduño

VAR: Benjamin Pineda

AVAR: Jorge Peregrina

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Luis Abram

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Midfielder Ajani Fortune

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

