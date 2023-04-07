Info to know: Atlanta United at NYCFC

NYCFC goals for/against: 6/7

NYCFC expected goals for/against: 6.4/5.7

Atlanta United goals for/against: 13/9

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 8.8/6.3

NYCFC key players

Talles Magno: Two goals

Gabriel Pereira: One goal, two assists

Santiago Rodriguez: One goal, one assist

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Four goals, four assists

Caleb Wiley: Three goals, two assists

Luiz Araujo: Two goals

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Two goals

Talking points

1. Can Atlanta United bounce back on road? Things didn’t go well for Atlanta United in its previous road game, a 6-1 loss at Columbus on March 25. The team was missing several starters who were with their national teams. They returned for the team’s 1-0 victory Saturday against the Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

2. Can Atlanta United make history two consecutive weeks? Atlanta United’s victory against the Red Bulls was its first against them in 13 regular-season matches. Atlanta United has yet to defeat NYCFC at Yankee Stadium in a regular-season match. It is 1-4-2 there in all matches.

3. Will Atlanta United score on a corner? The small confines of the field make executing on set pieces a priority. The team has one goal from corner kick this season, it coming on a long-range shot by Thiago Almada against San Jose in the first game.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Ozzie Alonso (recovery from torn ACL).

NYCFC

Not available

What was said

“It’s one of those things (where) we go in trying to play our best. And in our style, it’s obviously a tough environment, based on a lot of different circumstances. But, I think if we stick to our game plan, I think we’ll get a positive result.” – Miles Robinson

“I mean, records and all, that’s the less important thing to me. For me is the consistency in the performances. And last week was about coming back to who we are. This year is to remain there and stay there and and stick to that, don’t have ups and downs throughout the season. And rather than playing a (performance rated a) 10, and then a five, and then an eight, and then a seven, I prefer always be 7.5 all the time. And from there a couple times eight, and aiming for always hit one five, but more established caliber every week. So that’s for me consistency, that’s what we aim for.” – Pineda

Officiating crew

Referee: Drew Fisher

Assistants: Logan Brown and Kevin Klinger

Fourth official: Ryan Graves

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

AVAR: Tyler Wyrostek

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Left wing Derrick Etienne

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

