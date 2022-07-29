BreakingNews
Info to know: Atlanta United at Chicago

Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri, Federico Navarro and Chris Mueller, from left, celebrate Shaqiri's goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri, Federico Navarro and Chris Mueller, from left, celebrate Shaqiri's goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Atlanta United (6-8-7) will play Chicago (7-10-5) in an MLS game Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5:08 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports South.

You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.

Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Chicago’s Ezra Hendrickson

Site: Soldier Field

Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 1-7-2; Chicago at home 5-3-3

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 29/33; Chicago 24/28

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 31.4/30.7; Chicago 27.9/29.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists

Ronaldo Cisneros: Six goals, one assist

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Thiago Almada: Three goals, six assists

Chicago

Xherdan Shaqiri: Four goals, eight assists

Rafael Czichos: Three goals

Chris Mueller: Three goals, three assists

Jhon Duran: Three goals, three assists

Kacper Przybylko: Three goals, one assist

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Tim Ford

Assistants: Adam Wienckowski, Brian Poeschel

Fourth official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Alex Chilowicz

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Andrew Gutman (quad)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Ronald Hernandez (MCL) and Brooks Lennon (MCL).

For Chicago

Questionable: Gastón Giménez (right thigh)

Out: Jhon Espinoza (right knee), Stanislav Ivanov (right thigh), Wyatt Omsberg (left foot) and Sergio Oregel (national-team duty).

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“It’s hard for me to tell the players that a game is more important than others. For us, every game is the most important one because it’s one we have in front of our face right now. We’re not playing Seattle yet. When we face Seattle, that will be the most important game, but now Chicago is the most important. Obviously, as the season progresses and we are not above the playoff, obviously these games become very important, and winning these we have a better momentum coming against Seattle at home.” -- Pineda

“I do think the team’s getting better. Results. Yeah, we’re playing against a bunch of other very good teams, I think it’s just about getting the pieces to fall the right way. We’re working on it. And, you know, I think it’s a tricky thing, a lot of different pieces. And sometimes certain guys are probably doing what’s best for them and other guys are struggling a bit, and then it switches. We need to have consistency throughout the team. And hopefully, then some results will come. But I think it’s coming. I really do.” - Aiden McFadden

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Raul Gudino

Right fullback Aiden McFadden

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Juan Jose Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Attacking Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Caleb Wiley

Striker Josef Martinez

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

