Info to know: Atlanta United at Chicago

Atlanta United (6-8-7) will play Chicago (7-10-5) in an MLS game Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5:08 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports South.
You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Chicago’s Ezra Hendrickson
Site: Soldier Field
Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 1-7-2; Chicago at home 5-3-3
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 29/33; Chicago 24/28
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 31.4/30.7; Chicago 27.9/29.0
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Six goals, one assist
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists
Thiago Almada: Three goals, six assists
Chicago
Xherdan Shaqiri: Four goals, eight assists
Rafael Czichos: Three goals
Chris Mueller: Three goals, three assists
Jhon Duran: Three goals, three assists
Kacper Przybylko: Three goals, one assist
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Tim Ford
Assistants: Adam Wienckowski, Brian Poeschel
Fourth official: Ricardo Fierro
VAR: Alex Chilowicz
AVAR: TJ Zablocki
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Andrew Gutman (quad)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Ronald Hernandez (MCL) and Brooks Lennon (MCL).
For Chicago
Questionable: Gastón Giménez (right thigh)
Out: Jhon Espinoza (right knee), Stanislav Ivanov (right thigh), Wyatt Omsberg (left foot) and Sergio Oregel (national-team duty).
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“It’s hard for me to tell the players that a game is more important than others. For us, every game is the most important one because it’s one we have in front of our face right now. We’re not playing Seattle yet. When we face Seattle, that will be the most important game, but now Chicago is the most important. Obviously, as the season progresses and we are not above the playoff, obviously these games become very important, and winning these we have a better momentum coming against Seattle at home.” -- Pineda
“I do think the team’s getting better. Results. Yeah, we’re playing against a bunch of other very good teams, I think it’s just about getting the pieces to fall the right way. We’re working on it. And, you know, I think it’s a tricky thing, a lot of different pieces. And sometimes certain guys are probably doing what’s best for them and other guys are struggling a bit, and then it switches. We need to have consistency throughout the team. And hopefully, then some results will come. But I think it’s coming. I really do.” - Aiden McFadden
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Raul Gudino
Right fullback Aiden McFadden
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Attacking Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Caleb Wiley
Striker Josef Martinez
