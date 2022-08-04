Carlos Bocanegra explains Atlanta United’s decisions in transfer window

Instead, Bocanegra said he is focusing on doing everything he can to help manager Gonzalo Pineda guide the team to the playoffs. Season-ending Injuries up the spine of the formation to goalkeeper Brad Guzan, centerback Miles Robinson and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso have negatively affected the team. At least 20 injuries have resulted in players missing multiple games. The team is four points below the seven-team playoff line, with 12 games remaining. Fullbacks Brooks Lennon, Ronald Hernandez and Andrew Gutman recently returned from injuries. Bocanegra said they add quality to the group. Lennon and Gutman were starters before their injuries. Gutman has made 13 appearances, Lennon 14 and Hernandez seven.

“Our goal at the beginning of the season was trying to get the Supporters Shield and compete for that, obviously going to try and win a championship,” Bocanegra said. “Now we need to get into the playoffs and really catch heat and try to make a run for the Cup this year. So that’s really where our focus has shifted.”

Bocanegra said the team couldn’t bring in another veteran midfielder to replace Alonso and add some grit and experience because of a lack of cap space. He said the team has total confidence that Santiago Sosa, who also has dealt with numerous injuries, can step in for Alonso. Sosa has made 10 appearances.

Bocanegra said the club hasn’t been able to find a commonality to the Achilles injuries suffered by Guzan, Robinson and backup goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira. He said they have shared and looked at research from the Falcons and have had the turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the training pitches examined. He said it’s frustrating not to know why the injuries happened. He said he has confidence in the team’s sports-science department.

With Darren Eales’ departure as president to join Newcastle of the Premier League as CEO, Bocanegra said his job will not change. He will make personnel decisions at the end of the season in consultation with Steve Cannon, the CEO of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment, who is serving as the day-to-day president. Bocanegra, who signed a four-year contract extension before the season, said he is excited to meet the new president. Cannon said he hopes to announce the hire by the end of the year. Search firms are being interviewed.

“It’s been fantastic working with him,” Bocanegra said of Eales. “Great mentor, great guy that for eight years (I) got to learn from and see him work and do his thing. Now he gets to go to one of the top-five projects in the world in the Premier League and a really cool experience for him. So we’ll miss him, and I’ll miss him as a sounding board.”

