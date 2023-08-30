Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson called up to U.S. men’s national team

Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson was called into the U.S. men’s national team Wednesday.

The U.S. is scheduled to play Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 in St. Louis and Oman on Sept. 12 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Robinson, 26 years old, has made 25 appearances with three goals for the U.S. and 115 for Atlanta United. He has helped the defense post shutouts in its past two matches.

The Five Stripes will host Cincinnati on Wednesday. Robinson shouldn’t miss any of Atlanta United’s matches because the U.S. games are scheduled during a FIFA window in which the MLS is off.

Robinson is out of contract with Atlanta United at season’s end. The club made a max-TAM contract offer to Robinson last season. He has yet to accept. He has said several time this season that he is gambling on himself with regard to his next contract and/or club.

Robinson was one of three MLS-based players who were called into the U.S. team by manager Gregg Berhalter.

“We have a long-term strategic approach, with two of the principles being strong rosters and maintaining continuity,” Berhalter said in a statement from U.S. Soccer. “We are thrilled to have a number of core players in this group while also being able to introduce some new faces to the senior team. Uzbekistan and Oman are types of teams we could face in the World Cup, so it’s an important opportunity to gain that experience.”

Roster by position (Club/Country; International games/Goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 8/0) and Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 32/0).

Defenders (9): Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 26/2), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 11/0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 0/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 51/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 10/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 36/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 25/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 6/0)

Midfielders (6): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 7/0), Ben Cremaschi (Inter Miami; 0/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 16/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 44/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 27/0), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 4/0)

Forwards (6): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 32/7), Folarin Balogun (Arsenal/ENG; 2/1), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/1), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 16/7), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 60/25), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 31/4)

