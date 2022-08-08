BreakingNews
Ahmaud Arbery case: Roddie Bryan gets 35 years in prison for hate crimes
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Matheus Rossetto week to week after two ankle injuries

Atlanta United's Matheus Rossetto (9) takes a shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022.Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United's Matheus Rossetto (9) takes a shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022.Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Atlanta United midfielder Matheus Rossetto is “week to week” after sustaining two sprained ankles in last week’s 2-1 win against Seattle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Rossetto rolled the left ankle in the first half and the right one later in the half. He was subbed out at halftime. HIs availability will depend upon his pain tolerance and the amount of swelling.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on Atlanta United

Atlanta United will play at Cincinnati on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Rossetto has 20 appearances, including 18 starts, this season. Rossetto has 56 appearances for the club since joining before the 2020 season.

Rossetto was replaced by Marcelino Moreno against Seattle.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
Inaugural ‘Demaryius Thomas Day’ brings Peyton Manning to Georgia Tech26m ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in New York?
13h ago
Hawks sign point guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract
3h ago
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry
17h ago
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry
17h ago
Dan Lanning gaining favor in the ‘Land of Green’
7h ago
The Latest
Saying goodbye to Darren Eales, man of the Atlanta United people
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1
Andrew Gutman’s goal could spark Atlanta United’s season
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
11h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top