Atlanta United’s George Campbell out 2-3 weeks

Atlanta United centerback George Campbell will miss at least 2-3 weeks because of an adductor injury sustained in last week’s 0-0 draw at Chicago. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 35 minutes ago

Atlanta United centerback George Campbell will miss at least 2-3 weeks because of an adductor injury sustained in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Chicago.

Campbell’s injury is at least the 20th this season that will force a player to miss more than one game.

Atlanta United will host Seattle on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Campbell, 21, has 19 appearances, including 16 starts.

Atlanta United’s remaining healthy centerbacks are Alan Franco, JuanJo Purata and Alex de John. Santiago Sosa also can play centerback.

The team is without midfielder Ozzie Alonso (ACL), goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), and centerback Miles Robinson (Achilles). Also out are fullbacks Brooks Lennon (MCL) and midfielder Emerson Hyndman (quad).

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

