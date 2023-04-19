Atlanta United working to stop late breakdowns

On the first, Laryea and two teammates formed a triangle near midfield. Standing near midfield and along the sideline – a prime area to press – Laryea split two Atlanta United defenders, Derrick Etienne and Caleb Wiley, who had moved to close him down, by passing to a teammate along the right sideline. Laryea continued his run, blowing past a third defender, Amar Sejdic, and a fourth, Santiago Sosa, who had moved to defend Federico Bernardeschi.

The first teammate passed backward to Bernardeschi, who laid off the ball for Laryea as he sprinted past the three Atlanta United defenders. Laryea dribbled on a line toward Atlanta United’s goal. Two Atlanta United players, Amar Sejdic and Matheus Rossetto, moved over but couldn’t catch him. A third, Miles Robinson, tried to move over to block the shot by Laryea that found the upper right corner.

On the second, which came on the last kick of the game, the sequence again started on the far side of the pitch near the sideline, a few yards on the opposite side of midfield from where the first goal started. Two Atlanta United players, Machop Chol and Brooks Lennon moved to press, only to be beaten by a pass into the space they had vacated.

Another pass went past a third Atlanta United defender, Luiz Araujo, into space for Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty. He hit a cross back into the 18-yard box for Servania, who had gotten past Santiago Sosa, and he scored.

“It’s soccer, so we know that those things can happen,” Sosa said. “We just have to be more attentive moving forward.”

The instinct to press in that area of the field is something that Atlanta United has worked on. However, understanding the situation might have prevented the second goal.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda had the team working on improving its focus during drills Wednesday, in which goals scored in the final 60 seconds counted double.

“It’s the player understanding where they need to be, but it’s also their teammate helping them,” Gutman said. “So when we give up a goal, it’s not like, oh, one person was out of position. No, it’s the whole team. We gave up a goal as a team.”

Striker update: Giorgos Giakoumakis didn’t train with the team Wednesday. Giakoumakis, who has scored four goals this season, instead did individual work that included an exercise bike, stretches, short sprints and some work with the ball.

Giakoumakis left Saturday’s game in the opening minutes of the second half with what manager Gonzalo Pineda described as a hamstring injury.

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, who didn’t play against Toronto as a precaution, trained with the team Wednesday.

