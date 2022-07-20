Four Atlanta United players will qualify for free agency

A team can sign as many free agents as it wants.

Robinson, 25, has made 96 regular-season appearances, including 85 starts, for Atlanta United. Before suffering his injury against Chicago, Robinson was considered one of the best defenders in MLS. He has a guaranteed salary of $737,500 this season, according to information released by the MLSPA earlier this season.

Lennon, 24, has made 71 regular-season appearances, including 62 starts with four goals and 11 assists since signing with the team before the 2020 season. He ranks among the best chance creators in MLS. He has a guaranteed salary of $500,000 this season, according to the MLSPA.

Alonso, 36, signed with the club as a free agent before this season. He has made four appearances, including four starts. He has a guaranteed salary of $84,000 this season, according to MLSPA.

Among players who are out of contract at season’s end include Chicago defender Jonathan Bornstein ($330,000), Colorado forward Gyasi Zardes ($1.55 million), D.C. United striker Ola Kamara ($1.52 million), L.A. Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan ($84,000), LAFC fullbacks Franco Escobar ($550,008), a former Atlanta United player, and Ryan Hollingshead ($393,750), Red Bulls centerback Aaron Long ($1.08 million), New England midfielder AJ DeLaGarza ($250,000), NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson ($550,000), a native of Lilburn, and defender Alexander Callens ($814,000), Philadelphia midfielder Alejandro Bedoya ($1.11 million), San Jose midfielder Eric Remedi ($450,000), a former Atlanta United player, Sporting KC forward Daniel Salloi ($506,667), Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono ($557,000) and midfielder Jonathan Osorio ($1,026,250).

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE