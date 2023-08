Atlanta United third kit leaked at concert

Atlanta United’s third kit was prematurely revealed at a Goodie Mob concert on Sunday.

The kit, created in collaboration with Atlanta Influences Everything, draws inspiration from the city’s culture and history. It reminds one of the graffiti murals at Krog Street tunnel.

Atlanta United confirmed on Monday that the kit is authentic. Season-ticket holders will receive information about purchasing the kit on Thursday. The general public who subscribe to the team’s get-connected email will receive purchasing information on Friday. The kits can be picked up at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at the team store at Atlantic Station.

The kit will make its debut in the Aug. 26 match against Nashville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United will play at Seattle on Sunday.

The base color is black with ATL in blue fading to white above the kit sponsor, UTD in light green to darker green below the sponsor, and ATL in blue to white on bottom. It features a white and black crest and white stripes on the shoulders.

The back of the kit is solid black with the letters and numbers in white.

This is the second time the team has had a third kit. It unveiled the Unity kit two years ago.

Typically, a club has to reach a certain number of sales across a two-year period to get to offer a third kit. Several MLS teams have offered third kits this season.

The club’s current kits are “The 17s” kit, unveiled as the new primary kit in February, and the “City in the Forest” kit, unveiled as the secondary kit in February 2022. The “City in the Forest” kit is scheduled to be replaced before the 2024 season. MLS clubs are allowed to change one of its two kits, primary or secondary, every two years.

