Atlanta United signs Ajani Fortune as Homegrown

Atlanta United midfield Ajani Fortune #42 assists a goal during the match against CF Pachuca at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday June 14, 2022.

Credit: AJ Reynolds/Atlanta United

Atlanta United midfield Ajani Fortune #42 assists a goal during the match against CF Pachuca at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday June 14, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta United)

Credit: AJ Reynolds/Atlanta United

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Atlanta United announced the signing of Ajani Fortune to a Homegrown contract that will go into effect in the 2023 season.

Fortune, whose nationality is Trinidad and Tobago and who has two appearances for its national team, has 14 starts for Atlanta United 2 in the USL this season. He has 48 appearances, including 31 starts, with Atlanta United 2 since the 2020 season. He primarily plays as a defensive midfielder.

Fortune will be the 15th Homegrown signing for the club. Other Homegrown signings on the Atlanta United or Atlanta United 2 roster include centerback Noah Cobb, whose contract will start next season, fullback Caleb Wiley, goalkeeper Justin Garces, centerbacks George Campbell, Bryce Washington and Efrain Morales, midfielders Machop Chol and Tyler Wolff, who is on loan with a club in Belgium’s second division, and striker Jackson Conway. Past Homegrown signings who are no longer with the team include George Bello, who plays for Arminia Bielefeld in Germany’s second division, Andrew Carleton, who plays for San Diego in the USL, Patrick Okonkwo, Chris Goslin and Lagos Kunga.

Fortune, a native of Marietta made his debut for Atlanta United 2 on July 11, 2020 against Charleston. He played in Atlanta United’s academy from 2018-19. He made 19 appearances with the U17s.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

