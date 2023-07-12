Atlanta United sets 2024 season ticket prices

Atlanta United mailed season-ticket renewals for 2024 to its supporters Thursday with pricing that includes minor per-game increases compared with this season.

The 2024 plan includes 18 matches, 17 league matches and one Leagues Cup match, which partially is why there are increases for every ticket level. The existing season’s plan included only 17 league matches, with opt-outs for two other matches. The deadline to renew is Aug. 15.

Excluding the on-field tickets and the new lofts, the largest per-ticket increase of $28.17 to $306.11 will be in the Truist Club. The total package is $5,095 for founding members and $5,510 for non-founding members.

The smallest increase will be in the reserved seats in the supporters section, which will see per-game increases of $1.94, with the total price increasing from $510 for founding members this season to $575 next season. Non-founding members will see a per-game increase of $2.49, with the total price increasing from $580 to $659.

The least expensive season-ticket package will be in the unreserved seats in the supporters section with a cost of $525 for founding members and $605 for non-founding members. Both will increase $65 compared with this season’s prices.

Next season, Atlanta United will permit those who have purchased seats in one of the clubs, Exterior, Interior, Harrah’s, AMG or Truist, to sell tickets that it doesn’t plan to use back to the club to give away or resell and receive a full credit toward 2025. The non-use must be communicated 60 days before the match.

Among the non-club sections, the largest increase in price for a founding season ticket are in the lower sideline front rows and mezzanine sidelines, where the packages increased by $150, from $985 to $1,135 on the lower front and $820 to $970 for the mezzanine sidelines. That is a per-match increase of $5.11 for lower front and $5.65 for mezzanine.

Don Rovak, vice president of sales and service for AMB Sports and Entertainment, said the club expects a retention rate of between 92-95% for season-ticket holders.

The most expensive tickets next season will be for non-founding members who want on-field seating. Those packages will cost $16,380, or $910 per ticket, per match. A season-ticket page for the lofts will be $4,950, or $275 per ticket, per match.

Some Atlanta United supporters expressed displeasure that their ticket prices have increased by 60% since the inaugural 2017 season.

Rovak said that part of the increase comes from the demand for tickets, part of it is to help pay for the better consumer experience and part is learning more about the marketplace.

Rovak said that after removing the all-inclusive price points, the average ticket price for 2024 season tickets is $54, $4 higher than this season.

The 2024 season-ticket holder will pay on average $43 (accounting for the quantities of members in specific areas). That is $3 higher than this season.

