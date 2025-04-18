Deila again said he is seeing progress and described, while talking about the central midfielders, why the points aren’t being won at a pace consistent with the money spent building the roster. Deila explained he is the third coach, with the third system, that most of these players have tried to learn. Gonzalo Pineda wanted possession and to play in behind. After he was fired, Rob Valentino went with a more defensive, counterattacking system. Deila wants to play a high defensive line, play directly, and split defensive lines with passes.

“To go from being the lowest line to be the highest line, that is a long way and that’s what we’re pushing,” Deila said.

Explore Read more about Atlanta United

It was the first time since Deila took over the team that he has mentioned the difficulties going from one system to what he called Atlanta United’s, not his, system. The team has close to 15 expected goals, according to MLS stats, but has scored only 11, including one penalty kick and two own goals. Deila said all the chances that the team is creating are great, but they have to result in goals and points.

“We have to just kick that, get it in, whatever how we get it in, we have to get it in,” Deila said. “So there’s more determination in everything we do. I think that that’s going to be important now. And I see a squad that really wants to do things, and I’ve seen that all season, but we need to raise the bar when we talk about putting the standards out there as a group.”

Defensively, it has allowed 13 goals, almost all coming from its individual mistakes. Its expected goals against is 12.1, according to fbref.com.

“We need to be compact and stronger defensively, but that starts with the attack,” Miguel Almiron said. “So I think the season is very long, and we’re working on those things little by little.”

Deila acknowledged that facing four road matches in its next five might benefit his team in its search to keep building toughness, trust and confidence in each other and the system. The players will travel together, be together in the hotel and meeting rooms, and eat together. Everything will be together. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan said last week the players trust what Deila is doing.

“You start to see each other and feel each other and get to know each other,” Deila said. “And that’s what I want, and that’s where you make decisions and that’s important because we need a resilient team. We need a team that is standing together and put the team in front of themselves all the time. And if that is good, then we are going to be fine..”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple