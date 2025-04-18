Bartosz Slisz’s belief that Atlanta United is “too nice” made manager Ronny Deila happy for several reasons.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Deila said Slisz saying that shows that the players want accountability and have a desire to fulfill expectations. The team is off to the worst start in franchise history with nine points from its eight matches. Four of its next five will be on the road, starting Saturday at Philadelphia.
“They see the things that we have to be a little bit better to get the points we have deserved,” Deila said.
Deila again said he is seeing progress and described, while talking about the central midfielders, why the points aren’t being won at a pace consistent with the money spent building the roster. Deila explained he is the third coach, with the third system, that most of these players have tried to learn. Gonzalo Pineda wanted possession and to play in behind. After he was fired, Rob Valentino went with a more defensive, counterattacking system. Deila wants to play a high defensive line, play directly, and split defensive lines with passes.
“To go from being the lowest line to be the highest line, that is a long way and that’s what we’re pushing,” Deila said.
It was the first time since Deila took over the team that he has mentioned the difficulties going from one system to what he called Atlanta United’s, not his, system. The team has close to 15 expected goals, according to MLS stats, but has scored only 11, including one penalty kick and two own goals. Deila said all the chances that the team is creating are great, but they have to result in goals and points.
“We have to just kick that, get it in, whatever how we get it in, we have to get it in,” Deila said. “So there’s more determination in everything we do. I think that that’s going to be important now. And I see a squad that really wants to do things, and I’ve seen that all season, but we need to raise the bar when we talk about putting the standards out there as a group.”
Defensively, it has allowed 13 goals, almost all coming from its individual mistakes. Its expected goals against is 12.1, according to fbref.com.
“We need to be compact and stronger defensively, but that starts with the attack,” Miguel Almiron said. “So I think the season is very long, and we’re working on those things little by little.”
Deila acknowledged that facing four road matches in its next five might benefit his team in its search to keep building toughness, trust and confidence in each other and the system. The players will travel together, be together in the hotel and meeting rooms, and eat together. Everything will be together. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan said last week the players trust what Deila is doing.
“You start to see each other and feel each other and get to know each other,” Deila said. “And that’s what I want, and that’s where you make decisions and that’s important because we need a resilient team. We need a team that is standing together and put the team in front of themselves all the time. And if that is good, then we are going to be fine..”
