Atlanta United 2, Toronto 2: Five observations

Also not playing for Atlanta United were Thiago Almada, arguably the best player in MLS, who was held out for precautionary reasons, goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who suffered a torn MCL against NYCFC, and defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra, who received a red card against NYCFC and served the mandatory one-game suspension.

Toronto’s goals were scored by Richie Laryea in the 43rd minute and Brandon Servania in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

“It’s just a sour taste in our mouth is because we we lost two points in the last minute of the game,” Pineda said.

Here are five observations from the match:

Replacing Giakoumakis. Giakoumakis worked very hard with and without the ball in the first half. His goal came on a header from a corner kick by Lennon.

When he didn’t have the ball, he pressed Toronto very hard and almost came up with an accident goal when he forced goalkeeper Sean Johnson into an ill-advised chip that bounced off Giakoumakis’ head and back into the field. The ricochet could have gone back into the goal, which was a few feet away.

It was also clear that Giakoumakis was injured when he sat on the turf after an unsuccessful pressure early in the second half. He immediately started hitting the turf with his right hand.

Miguel Berry came on at striker and didn’t make a noticeable impact with no shots or key passes in 40 minutes.

Pineda said that Giakoumakis needed to be evaluated.

Creating chances. This was the second game that Almada missed. The first was the 6-1 loss at Columbus in which Atlanta United created a season-low chances (6) and shots on goal (1).

Atlanta United put more shots on goal than Toronto (5-4) and created more chances (9-8), so it has learned how to play without the talented attacking midfielder.

Interestingly, Machop Chol came on as an attacking midfielder hybrid in the second half.

Pineda said he put Chol there because he can cover a lot of ground. He trained at the position this week and played it some during the preseason. Chol has also played as a left wing, right wing, striker and wingback.

Chol said Pineda told him to “go in and, and provide work on both sides of the ball. So that was my role.”

Chol has become one of the first players Pineda goes to as a sub, the 12th man.

If Giakoumakis can’t play, there’s a possibility that Chol will start at striker against Chicago.

“I’m just grateful for that kind of trust,” Chol said. “And for me, it just gives me more confidence to to keep doing what I’m doing and to continue to train well.”

Chol’s goal. Chol’s first goal for Atlanta United came in the 76th minute and actually bounced off his left shoulder. Though, Chol think he may have gotten a small part of his head on the ball. He said he would one day tell his future children that it was a “golazo.”

Chol is one of the more beloved players on Atlanta United because of his warm personality. Chol’s teammates signed the ball. Chol said he was going to give it to his mother.

“So happy for the guy; he truly deserves it,” teammate Caleb Wiley said. “The way he trains in training, such a hard working guy, humble. So for him to get his first goal tonight, it was special.”

After he scored, he pulled up his jersey to show a T-shirt upon which was written Anton Forever, a tribute to deceased teammate Anton Walkes. Chol said he’s been wearing it since the first game of the season in hopes that he would get to show it.

“I just wanted to tribute him any way possible,” Chol said.

Replacing Guzan. Quentin Westberg replaced Guzan in goal and played well, Pineda said.

Westberg made two saves. He may wish he had a cleaner look at Laryea’s goal, which beat him to the near post. There was nothing Westberg could do about the second goal, which was the result of several individual break downs.

Westberg was very good with the ball at his feet, which was something he said was a strength on Thursday. He completed 86 percent of his 37 passes. It is a very high percentage for a goalkeeper. Though not being big in stature, he held up well on Toronto’s seven corners. Two saves came from corners.

“He showed exactly what to expect from him,” Pineda said. “Steady guy that has a lot of experience and can be good in the build up.”

Replacing Ibarra. Santiago Sosa replaced Ibarra and, like Westberg, did well, according to Pineda.

Sosa made on tackle and won just 33.3 percent of his eight duels. He had one key pass and completed 92.3 percent of his passes.

“Obviously, at times, it takes a couple of games to really get the best out of the players,” Pineda said. “But I think overall due to the expectations, I think Santi did a great job. It wasn’t an easy game for him because he was under a lot of pressure from many midfielders around that area.”

