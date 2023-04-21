Hawks sell out franchise-best 38 regular-season games this season

They also reported an increase in ticket sales over the previous season and said that State Farm Arena’s capacity percentage (104%) was one of the top figures in the NBA. Percent capacity is measured as the percentage of a venue’s total capacity, including standing-room-only seats, against its capacity in its regular configuration.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

“We are grateful to the city for embracing us and helping us create an environment on game nights that represents the passion of this city,” Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin said in a statement. “We are excited to see Hawks’ fans energy and enthusiasm throughout this weekend’s games.”