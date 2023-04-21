X

Hawks sell out franchise-best 38 regular-season games this season

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Ahead of hosting the Celtics for Game 3 of their first-round series in the Eastern Conference playoffs Friday, the Hawks announced that they set a franchise record for sellouts this season, with 38 (of their 41 home games).

They also reported an increase in ticket sales over the previous season and said that State Farm Arena’s capacity percentage (104%) was one of the top figures in the NBA. Percent capacity is measured as the percentage of a venue’s total capacity, including standing-room-only seats, against its capacity in its regular configuration.

“We are grateful to the city for embracing us and helping us create an environment on game nights that represents the passion of this city,” Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin said in a statement. “We are excited to see Hawks’ fans energy and enthusiasm throughout this weekend’s games.”

Games 3 and 4 (scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday) are sold out. The team has standing-room-only tickets available for purchase at Hawks.com/tickets.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
