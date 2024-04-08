Hawks rookie Mo Gueye reflects on lessons learned recovering from injuries

Injuries may have thrown a slight wrench into the rookie season of Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye. But he has found ways to make the most of it.

“Thank God I was raised well with my family,” Gueye said. “I’m not gonna say I went through a lot but it wasn’t always easy. So I was kind of ready for this. It was just a learning moment for me. I love reading. I read a lot of books, “Chop Wood, Carry Water,” “Atomic Habits,” and you know, those books help you keep your head on your shoulders.”

Those same injuries have taught him how to take care of his body in a way that a fully healthy season may not have. Instead, he learned to appreciate the discipline it would take to build strength that would allow him to compete for the full year.

On Nov. 12, the Hawks announced that Gueye would miss extended time after an MRI revealed he had a right lower back stress fracture. Then on March 15, he missed more time with an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) sprain while on G League assignment with the College Park Skyhawks.

“If you’re not injured you really don’t know how to take care of your body,” Gueye said. “That’s what I learned -- taking care of my body, icing every day, being disciplined. Not just doing it because you feel like it but do it every day because it’s gonna pay off. And honestly just listening to guys like Ekpe (Udoh). He went through it his rookie year too like, just be patient and your time will come.”

Explore Read more about the Hawks here

Gueye’s time came at the end of Saturday’s game against the Nuggets in Denver. With the Hawks trailing by 25 points, Gueye checked into the game for the first time since Oct. 30, 2023. So, he tried to make the most of the moment but his eagerness to find an offensive flow didn’t quite pay off.

He went 0-of-5 from the floor and 0-of-2 from 3. But the minutes he played on Saturday, as well as any minutes he plays in the final four games in the regular season and the Play-In Game, will pay off in the future.

The Hawks rookie had some good experience from his time with the Skyhawks, which has put an emphasis on developing defense. For Gueye, the bonds he built with his Skyhawks teammates translated onto the court.

“Besides even basketball just a great group of guys,” Gueye said. “You love to come to work with them. You love to play with them off the court. How close you were, that translates on the court. That’s why we’re so good defensively. But, just a great time really. Basketball is just a bonus for me, but just having a great time with this group of guys.”