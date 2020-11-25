Hawks announce the signing of Solomon Hill

The Hawks confirmed the signing of Solomon Hill on Wednesday afternoon.
The move continues a busy offseason for the Hawks. They have added Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Kris Dunn, Rajon Rondo, Tony Snell and rookies Onyeka Okongwu, Skylar Mays and Nathan Knight (the latter two on two-way contracts).
The Hawks also renounced the free-agent rights for DeAndre’ Bembry, Charlie Brown, Vince Carter, Treveon Graham, Damian Jones, Skal Labissiere and Jeff Teague.
Hill, 29, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Pacers and the following three with the Pelicans, before splitting the 2019 season between the Grizzlies and Heat.
He played in 59 games last season, starting four, averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. Specifics of the deal are not clear yet, but it’s safe to assume Hill will be at or near the veteran minimum.
Hill often is described as a great locker-room presence and brings a veteran’s experience as the Hawks aim for the playoffs. He also is a good defender, an area where the Hawks still need help, and gives the Hawks more depth at forward.
The Hawks said Hill will wear jersey No. 18.