Hawks announce the signing of Solomon Hill

The move continues a busy offseason for the Hawks. They have added Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Kris Dunn, Rajon Rondo, Tony Snell and rookies Onyeka Okongwu, Skylar Mays and Nathan Knight (the latter two on two-way contracts).

The Hawks also renounced the free-agent rights for DeAndre’ Bembry, Charlie Brown, Vince Carter, Treveon Graham, Damian Jones, Skal Labissiere and Jeff Teague.