Hawks’ Jones, Bembry, Labissiere, Brown to become unrestricted free agents

The Hawks will not extend qualifying offers to Damian Jones, DeAndre’ Bembry, Skal Labissiere or two-way player Charlie Brown Jr., a person familiar with the situation confirmed to the AJC.
Those four players will therefore become unrestricted free agents (free agency begins at 6 p.m. Friday). Of that group of players, it seemed Labissiere was the most likely to receive an offer, since general manager Travis Schlenk said when Labissiere first joined the team that he had tried to acquire him a few times, and since Labissiere was the only pending free agent to participate in Hawks minicamp.
After disappointing seasons, this isn’t a surprising move for Jones or Bembry.
The Hawks are likely headed for significant roster turnover as they try to go from a 20-47 team to one contending for a playoff spot.
The Athletic first reported the news.