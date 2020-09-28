Bruno Fernando looking for bigger role in Year 2

Earlier in the offseason, Fernando watched every game from the 2019-20 season as he looked for areas to improve in his game. The biggest thing he noticed was, a lot of the time, he could see himself overthinking what he should do in a given situation.

“I was just really not being decisive,” Fernando said. “I was always thinking too much on, ‘What should I do?’ ... I think that was the biggest thing that really didn’t allow me to be myself because I was scared of making mistakes.”

Now heading into his second season, Fernando has been working a lot with Clint Capela at minicamp, who the Hawks acquired at the trade deadline from the Houston Rockets. Capela figures to be a key piece for the Hawks at center this season and is a valuable source of education for Fernando.

“I try to drink as much as I can out of his experience as a player,” Fernando said. “He is somebody who I watched a lot when I was in college and high school and, a lot of times, always mentioned as somebody who I can end up being like.”

As Fernando works to have the same kind of improvement that he did from his freshman to his sophomore season at Maryland, there’s not one specific area of his game he’s been working on.

Fernando wants to get better in every aspect of the game, but he’s focusing on the things that will allow him to have a bigger role for the Hawks this year, whether that’s shooting, defense, or something else.

“There’s always room for improvement in every aspect of my game,” Fernando said. “Whenever I have the time, I’ll try to work on every aspect of my game. But at the same time, I just try to emphasize the things that I know (will) the best help me fit in with this team and the group of guys that we’ve got.

“... I understand the things that I have to do to get us in a position to win games and be successful. I’ve got to fit in and find the things that work best for me.”