What’s ahead in rounds two, three for Falcons on Friday at NFL draft

The Falcons plan to continue selecting the best player available when the second and third rounds of the NFL draft start at 7 p.m. Friday in Cleveland.
The Falcons have the third pick (35th overall) in the second round and the fourth pick (68th overall) in the third round.
“It’s cool having a pick so early (Friday) because we can really anticipate what’s going to be there, really have those discussions … because we know what to expect,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. " It feels good picking that early. We feel good we’re going to get another good player that fits our culture. We’ll get two, maybe three players (on Friday). We’re excited.”
If they get three, he’s foreshadowing a trade to pick up another pick.
Some of the top players still available include Georgia defensive end Azeez Ojulari, Alabama defensive tackle Chrisitan Barmore, TCU safety Trevon Moehrig, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall, Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore, Alabama center Landon Dickerson, Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins and Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey and Central Florida safety Richie Grant.
Falcons Draft Order
Round 1 | Pick 4 (4 overall) -- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Round 2 | Pick 3 (35 overall)
Round 3 | Pick 4 (68 overall)
Round 4 | Pick 3 (108 overall)
Round 5 | Pick 4 (148 overall)
Round 5 | Pick 38* (182 overall)
Round 5 | Pick 39* (183 overall)
Round 6 | Pick 3 (187 overall)
Round 6 | Pick 35* (219 overall)
* - Denotes a compensatory pick.
