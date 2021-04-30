What’s ahead in rounds two, three for Falcons on Friday at NFL draft

The Falcons have the third pick (35th overall) in the second round and the fourth pick (68th overall) in the third round.

“It’s cool having a pick so early (Friday) because we can really anticipate what’s going to be there, really have those discussions … because we know what to expect,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. " It feels good picking that early. We feel good we’re going to get another good player that fits our culture. We’ll get two, maybe three players (on Friday). We’re excited.”