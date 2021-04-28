Falcons’ new coach Smith not looking for the ‘King of Spring’

“Right now, we are working still through a pandemic, so you knew it was going to be virtual settings,” Smith said. “That’s what the reality is and we have to make the most of it. It doesn’t affect any decisions being made. You’ve got to be objective about the spring ... it’s a voluntary process. If guys want to come in here and work, they allow us to go on the field and coach them at some point, we’ll go out there and coach the guys that are here.”

Smith insisted that he’s not looking for the King of the Spring.

“You don’t want to overreact and say it was a non-pandemic year and they are out on the field in the spring,” Smith said. “We are not looking for the King of Spring. We are looking for guys that are going to be here and be good football players in late July and August and help us win in the fall.”

