QB corner: Falcons’ Charles London on getting Desmond Ridder prepared

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s what Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London had to say about rookie Desmond Ridder’s first NFL regular-season start, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Saints:

On if Ridder’s preparation changes: “My advice to him this week has been, don’t change anything that we’ve done. You have a routine. You know how to prep. You know how to approach a game. ... What’s gotten him here is good enough, and that’s what we are going to go with.”

On how they evaluate Ridder: “I just want to see him go out there and command the offense. Take charge. Command. Be out there. Be aggressive. The guys will follow him when that happens. I’m just excited about his opportunity. I know how much work he’s put in. He’ll go out there and take charge, and we’ll see where the chips fall on Sunday.”

On if the moment will be too big for Ridder: “If we thought the moment would be too big for him, I don’t think we would have made this change. He’s prepared. He’s played a lot of college ball. He started for four years. This is different. This is the NFL. It’s his first start. But I don’t think the situation is too big for him. I think he’ll go out there, play ball and the guys will rally with him.”

