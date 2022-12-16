QB corner: Falcons’ Charles London on getting Desmond Ridder prepared

On if Ridder’s preparation changes: “My advice to him this week has been, don’t change anything that we’ve done. You have a routine. You know how to prep. You know how to approach a game. ... What’s gotten him here is good enough, and that’s what we are going to go with.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

On how they evaluate Ridder: “I just want to see him go out there and command the offense. Take charge. Command. Be out there. Be aggressive. The guys will follow him when that happens. I’m just excited about his opportunity. I know how much work he’s put in. He’ll go out there and take charge, and we’ll see where the chips fall on Sunday.”