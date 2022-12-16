QB corner: Falcons’ Charles London on getting Desmond Ridder prepared

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s what Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London had to say about rookie Desmond Ridder’s first NFL regular-season start, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Saints:
On if Ridder’s preparation changes: “My advice to him this week has been, don’t change anything that we’ve done. You have a routine. You know how to prep. You know how to approach a game. ... What’s gotten him here is good enough, and that’s what we are going to go with.”
On how they evaluate Ridder: “I just want to see him go out there and command the offense. Take charge. Command. Be out there. Be aggressive. The guys will follow him when that happens. I’m just excited about his opportunity. I know how much work he’s put in. He’ll go out there and take charge, and we’ll see where the chips fall on Sunday.”
On if the moment will be too big for Ridder: “If we thought the moment would be too big for him, I don’t think we would have made this change. He’s prepared. He’s played a lot of college ball. He started for four years. This is different. This is the NFL. It’s his first start. But I don’t think the situation is too big for him. I think he’ll go out there, play ball and the guys will rally with him.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author