Falcons place Steven Means on reserve COVID-19 LIST

Defensive end Steven Means was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Falcons on Saturday.
Means is the eighth Falcon placed on the list. Six others returned to the roster, and one was released.
NFL teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Teams may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine, is positive for COVID-19 or merely was exposed to someone who tested positive.
Means, who was slated to be part of the rotation at defensive end, is back after missing last season because of injury.
Fullback Keith Smith, safety Jamal Carter, safety Chris Cooper, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun all served stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Etling has been released.
