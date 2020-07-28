X

Falcons place rookie Jaylinn Hawkins on COVID-19 list

California safety Jaylinn Hawkins was elated to get a call from the Falcons in the fourth round.
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons fourth-round pick Jaylinn Hawkins, who played at California, was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or has tested positive for COVID-19.

HAWKINS DRAFT BIO

Fourth round (134th overall) –- Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California

Height: 6-foot. Weight: 208 pounds. Arm length: 31 3/4 inches. Hand size: 9 1/2 inches. Vertical jump: 35 1/2 inches. Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches.

Overview: Hawkins, 22, is from Buena Vista, California. He redshirted in 2015 because of a shoulder injury. He went on to play in 49 games and start 39 for the Bears. He finished his career with 158 tackles, 9.5 tackles for losses, two sacks and three forced fumbles. He also had 17 passes defensed and 10 interceptions. He was honorable mention All-Pac 12 last season. He plays with good instincts and toughness. “Really good range in coverage,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said. “I thought he really (sought) out that football. ... He has to be a more consistent tackler.” Hawkins is the fourth player the Falcons have selected from California in club history and the first since 2008 (Thomas DeCoud). The Falcons

