Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list

There were 15 players, including former Georgia players tight end Isaac Nauta and defensive end John Jenkins, added to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 on Thursday.

There was one activation from the reserve/COVID-19 list and no opt-outs on Thursday.

Overall, there have been 66 players put on the list, 27 on the opt-out lists and two players have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before the entire Friday list is released by the league.

Teams have pointed out that all players have not tested positive, but may come in contact with a known positive person and have been placed on the list for a quarantine period.

As NFL teams attempt to return to training camp, the coronavirus pandemic is causing havoc around the league.

Former Falcons tight end Eric Saubert, who is with the Bears, is on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with former Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, who was drafted in the first round (29th overall) by Tennessee on Wednesday.

Davison was re-signed by the Falcons after starting 12 games and playing in all 16 games last season. He had 55 tackles.

Etling spent most of last season on practice squad and was brought up to the 53-man roster for one week. He was claimed off of waivers from New England on August 14, 2019.

