Falcons add Oluokun to reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun, who’s projected to replace De’Vondre Campbell in the starting lineup, was placed Sunday on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
In other moves announce by the team, punter Ryan Allen was released. The Falcons drafted punter Sterling Hofrichter out of Syracuse in the seventh round of April’s draft.
Allen, 30, punted in eight games last season and averaged 41.9 yards per punt for the Falcons. He punted six seasons for New England before coming to Atlanta in 2019.
The Falcons, who have to be down from 90 players to 80 by Aug. 16, also waived four undrafted rookies: tight end Caleb Repp; center Austin Capps; tackle Scottie Dill; and linebacker Jordan Williams. The roster stands at 85 players as the Falcons are in the process of adding veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard.
Oluokun, who played in all 16 games last season and made two starts, is the sixth Falcons player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Falcons defensive tackle Tyler Davison and backup quarterback Danny Etling were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Fullback Keith Smith and reserve safety Jamal Carter were added Wednesday. Rookie fourth-round pick Jaylinn Hawkins was the first placed on the list on Tuesday.
Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or has tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19. Teams note that all players may not have tested positive, but may have been exposed to someone who has and will be placed on the list for a period.
