Falcons add Oluokun to reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons defensive tackle Tyler Davison and backup quarterback Danny Etling were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Fullback Keith Smith and reserve safety Jamal Carter were added Wednesday. Rookie fourth-round pick Jaylinn Hawkins was the first placed on the list on Tuesday.

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or has tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19. Teams note that all players may not have tested positive, but may have been exposed to someone who has and will be placed on the list for a period.

