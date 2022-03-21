Matt Ryan piled up NFL, Falcons records in his Atlanta tenure

Falcons franchise quarterback Matt Ryan officially retired from then NFL on Monday, announcing his decision with a video on social media. He went out a Falcons after a 14-year career in Atlanta and a season with the Colts after he was traded.

Not a bad run for the No. 3 overall selection in the 2008 NFL draft.

Here’s a look at some of Ryan’s accomplishments:

· Owns the most passing yards (56,474) through a player’s first 14 seasons in NFL history.

· Owns the most passing yards (55,767) and completions (4,867) through a player’s first 13 seasons in NFL history.

· Eclipsed 4,000 passing yards in each of the 10 seasons from 2011 to ‘20, joining Drew Brees as the only players to reach that mark in 10 consecutive seasons in NFL history.

· Named NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year by The Associated Press after completing 69.9% of his passes for 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and a 117.1 passer rating in 2016. Posted a passer rating above 100 in 12 of 16 games, tying Tom Brady and Steve Young for the second-most such games in a season.

· Earned his fourth career Pro Bowl nod and his first AP All-Pro selection in 2016.

· Has set single-season franchise marks for passing yards (4,944), pass attempts (651), completions (439), completion percentage (69.9), touchdown passes (38) and 300-yard games (7). Also owns the club records for consecutive passes without an interception (272) and consecutive completions (22).

· Eclipsed 50,000 passing yards in 186 career games, becoming the 10th quarterback in NFL history to reach 50,000 passing yards and the second-fastest quarterback to reach the mark behind only Brees (183 games).

· Became the 11th quarterback in NFL history with at least 300 career touchdown passes.

· Completed 407 of 626 attempts (65%) for 4,581 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a 93.3 passer rating in 2020.

· Completed 408 of 616 pass attempts (66.2%) for 4,466 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2019, marking his ninth consecutive season with at least 4,000 passing yards, the second-longest such streak in league history and the longest active streak in the NFL.

· Became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards in 2017, accomplishing the feat in 151 games (Brees - 152).

· Set franchise season records for passing yards (4,944), touchdowns (38), passer rating (117.1), completion percentage (69.9) and 25+ yard passes (42) in 2016.

· Ryan’s 117.1 passer rating in 2016 was the sixth highest in a single season in NFL history.

· Set an NFL record by completing touchdown passes to 13 different receivers in 2016.

· Completed 17 of 23 passes for 284 yards and threw a pair of touchdowns in Super Bowl LI against New England. His 144.1 passer rating was the fourth highest in Super Bowl history.

· Led the Falcons to their second NFC title after throwing for 392 yards and four touchdowns in the conference championship game in 2016. Ryan completed 71.1% of his passes and finished the game with a 139.4 passer rating. He also scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown, his first TD run since 2012.

· Completed 407 of 614 pass attempts (66.3%) for 4,591 yards with 21 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and an 89.0 quarterback rating in 2015. Became one of four passers to throw for 4,000 yards in each of the last five seasons. Also eclipsed 200 career touchdown passes.

· Became the fifth-fastest QB to pass for 30,000 yards, accomplishing the feat in his 117th game - Kurt Warner (114 games), Dan Marino (114 games), Peyton Manning (115 games) and Aaron Rodgers (116 games).

· In 2014, set single-game records for passer rating (155.9), completion percentage (87.5) and passing yards (448).

· Completed 415 of 628 passes (66.1%) for 4,694 yards and 28 touchdowns, while posting 93.9 passer rating in 2014. Posted his fifth straight season throwing for 4,000 yards - only QB in franchise history to do so.

· Broke former Falcons QB Steve Bartkowski’s franchise record for career passing touchdowns (181) in 2014.

· Completed 439 of 651 pass attempts (67.4%) for 4,515 yards with 26 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and an 89.6 quarterback rating. Became the first quarterback in club history to throw for 4,000 yards in three straight seasons in 2013.

· Continued to rewrite the Falcons’ record books in his sixth NFL season (2013), topping his own franchise records for attempts (651) and completions (439) while breaking Bartkowski’s record for career passing yards with 23,472.

· Broke Bartkowski’s franchise record for career completions with his 1,872nd career completion on a 32-yard pass to WR Harry Douglas at Carolina (11/3/13). Bartkowski completed 1,871 passes in 11 seasons with the Falcons, and Ryan completed 2,093 passes in his first six NFL seasons.

· Earned his second career Pro Bowl nod in 2012 after completing 422 of 615 pass attempts with an NFL-best 68.6 completion percentage for 4,719 yards with 32 touchdowns and a 99.1 passer rating.

· Ryan earned his 50th career win in his 69th career start, with a 30-17 victory over the Eagles in Week 8 (10/28/12). He tied QB Ben Roethlisberger as the second-fastest active quarterback to reach the 50-win milestone. QB Tom Brady is the only active quarterback to reach 50 wins in fewer games (65).

· Led the Falcons to a 13-3 regular-season record and a trip to the NFC Championship game in 2012. Picked up his first career playoff win, topping Seattle in the NFC Divisional round.

· His 68.6 completion percentage led the NFL in 2012 and was the 13th best single-season performance by any NFL quarterback attempting at least 300 passes.

· Joined NFC South rival QB Brees as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to attempt 600+ passes and complete 68+% of those passes in a single season in 2012.

· Broke Bartkowski’s franchise record of 197 consecutive pass attempts without an interception by tossing 272 attempts without an INT before being picked off at San Diego (9/23/12).

· Set a franchise record by completing 22 consecutive pass attempts, including his first 12 at Detroit (12/22/12), which was tied for the third longest in NFL history.

· Broke Bartkowski’s franchise record of 23,470 career passing yards in 2013.

· His 56 wins in his first five seasons were the most by any starting quarterback in his first five seasons in NFL history.

· Completed 347 of 566 pass attempts (61.3%) for 4,177 yards with 29 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and a 92.2 passer rating in 2011.

· Joined Marino and QB Joe Flacco as one of three quarterbacks since 1950 to post 40-or-more wins in their first four seasons after leading the Falcons to an 11-5 record in 2011.

· Earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2010. In 16 starts, set franchise records with 357 completions on 571 pass attempts. Threw for career highs with 3,705 yards and 28 touchdowns with a career-low nine interceptions and a 91.0 passer rating.

· With a 31-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in the season finale in 2010, Ryan tied Hall of Fame QB Marino for the most wins by a quarterback in his first three seasons since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger with 33. In three seasons, Ryan posted a 33-13 record.

· Earned NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors in November 2010 after completing 106 of 153 pass attempts (69.3%) for 1,001 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in leading the Falcons to a 4-0 record in the month.

· Named Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Sporting News Rookie of the Year after completing 265 of 434 passes for 3,440 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for an 87.7 passer rating in his first season.

· His 3,440 passing yards in 2008 ranked sixth in a single season in team history as he became one of two rookie quarterbacks in NFL history to amass over 3,000 passing yards in his first season (Manning).

· Became the first rookie quarterback in club history to win 11 games and, along with Ravens QB Flacco, was the first rookie quarterback to start all 16 games and lead their teams to the playoffs.

· Tied with Flacco by posting the best regular-season record (since the 1970 merger) by a rookie quarterback who started all 16 games (11-5).

· Became the first player in franchise history to earn NFC Rookie of the Month accolades (October 2008) while earning conference Offensive Player of the Week honors (9) and Rookie of the Week twice (Weeks 6 and 15).