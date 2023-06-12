BreakingNews
Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves
News

Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves

Emory University president Gregory L. Fenves. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/ The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Emory University president Gregory L. Fenves. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/ The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
Updated 31 minutes ago

An overwhelming majority of the faculty in one of Emory University’s biggest colleges say they have no faith in President Gregory Fenves, whose decision to allow a police crackdown on a campus protest last week led to the arrest of more than a dozen students and professors.

The takedown, which included video of a middle-aged female professor being wrestled to the ground by two officers, her face pressed into a concrete sidewalk, traveled far and wide on the internet, with potential implications for the university’s reputation.

Three out of four of the 477 faculty members in the College of Arts and Sciences voted “no confidence” in Fenves, condemning the “violence” and the use of force by the time voting closed at 3 p.m. Friday.

“There was no evidence of violence on the part of protesters, and no disruption of teaching and research activities,” said an email the faculty senate used to announce the outcome. “What was disruptive —profoundly so — was the conduct of the University administration that violated multiple College and University policies and is an affront to everything Emory stands for,” said the email.

A vote of no confidence signals to the university board of trustees that the faculty, at least in this college, would like to see Fenves replaced.

A university spokeswoman provided a statement with the same vote tally represented in the email that the professor had shared with the AJC (358 vote for the no confidence motion and 119 against). The statement noted that the arts and sciences college is one of nine units of the university and that the vote was non-binding.

“While we take any concerns expressed by members of our community seriously, there are a wide range of perspectives being shared within the Emory community,” the statement said.

The Emory student newspaper has reported that faculty in Oxford College, another unit of the university, also voted no confidence in Fenves. The vote there was even more lopsided, with 90% in favor of the resolution, according to a report in The Emory Wheel.

» The latest from college campus protests in metro Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
LIVE UPDATES: Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves

Credit: TNS

California man charged with threatening Fulton DA Willis
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’
The Latest
Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves
19m ago
Protesters scuffle with officers during march at Georgia State University
38m ago
After days of protests, will Emory meet students’ demands?
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Will the weather cooperate for this weekend’s Shaky Knees music festival?
1h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days