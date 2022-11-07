Exclusive
Ask Mark: Answers about Election Day voting in Georgia
Falcons' Matt Hennessy will not play vs. Panthers

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
Team will assess cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) and safety Erik Harris (undisclosed)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Matt Hennessy, who started at left guard against the Chargers and suffered a knee injury, was ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Panthers by coach Arthur Smith on Monday.

Hennessy was replaced in the lineup by Colby Gossett after playing 50 plays in the 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

The Falcons (4-5) are set to face the Panthers (2-7) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

“Matt won’t be available this week,” Smith said. “We’re still looking at it. We’ll have to see if we can get him back.”

Tight end Feleipe Franks suffered a calf injury.

“I think it will be tough for Feleipe to make it for Thursday,” Smith said. “We’ll have to see. When you’re on these short weeks ... it’s not like we’ll crank up full speed (Monday) or (Tuesday). You’re on a short week. We’ll do the same thing with A.J. (Terrell). You kind of assess him and where he’s at ... Feleipe, Erik (Harris) and A.J., we’ll just have to see. With Henny, I would definitely not expect him Thursday night.”

Terrell has a hamstring injury and has missed the past two games. Harris wasn’t on the injury report last week but was a surprise inactive Sunday.

Hennessy was taking over at left guard for Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on injured reserved with a knee injury.

Running back Damien Williams (ribs) and left guard Jalen Mayfield (back) remain on injured reserve.

“We’re not looking this week to take anybody (from injured reserve),” Smith said. “That may change next week.”

