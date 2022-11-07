Falcons’ Matt Hennessy will not play vs. Panthers

“I think it will be tough for Feleipe to make it for Thursday,” Smith said. “We’ll have to see. When you’re on these short weeks ... it’s not like we’ll crank up full speed (Monday) or (Tuesday). You’re on a short week. We’ll do the same thing with A.J. (Terrell). You kind of assess him and where he’s at ... Feleipe, Erik (Harris) and A.J., we’ll just have to see. With Henny, I would definitely not expect him Thursday night.”

Terrell has a hamstring injury and has missed the past two games. Harris wasn’t on the injury report last week but was a surprise inactive Sunday.

Hennessy was taking over at left guard for Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on injured reserved with a knee injury.

Running back Damien Williams (ribs) and left guard Jalen Mayfield (back) remain on injured reserve.

“We’re not looking this week to take anybody (from injured reserve),” Smith said. “That may change next week.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD