On hot seat vs. Saints: Falcons’ line needs to give Desmond Ridder time to pass

“I think he’s ready for it,” Wilkinson said. “At some point, you have to rip the band-aid off and let him go at it. I think everybody is handling it well. We’re all helping him out, and he’s ready to go.”

Ridder has command of the huddle.

“He’s on top of his stuff out there,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson pronounced himself ready to go after a practice in pads Wednesday.

“You need to feel it,” Wilkinson said. “You need to block somebody, drive somebody and that type of stuff. It was good to have some full contact.”

The Falcons didn’t try to take the line calls away from Ridder, which is sometimes passed on to the center.

“We’ve tried to prepare Desmond that he was one snap away at all times,” offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. “As the backup quarterback, you are. No way did we sit there and say if Desmond has to play in Week 3 or 4 because something happened to Marcus, let’s just do this because we haven’t prepared him that way.”

The Falcons believe the line will help Ridder run the entire offense.

“When we drafted him, the intent was to make sure he was capable of running the offense in a way that if something happened to the guy ahead of him, if he wasn’t the starter, that he would be able to go in there and the other 10 guys wouldn’t have to back off,” Ragone said.

