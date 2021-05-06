Jon Hoke in charge of rebuilding Falcons secondary

The Falcons ranked last in the NFL — of 32 teams — in passing yards allowed, at 293.6 last season.

So in addition to signing veteran safeties Duron Harmon and Erik Harris, the Falcons also signed veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau before the draft. In the draft, they selected safety Richie Grant in the second round and cornerbacks Darren Hall and Avery Williams in the fourth (108th overall) and fifth rounds (183rd), respectfully.

The Falcons have been meeting virtually after most of the players opted out of participating in the “voluntary” offseason program.

“A little bit of it is just teaching a new scheme, teaching new terminology,” Hoke said. “Obviously, we’ve gotten some new players as well. It’s just getting all of that group to play together with what we are trying to do defensively.”

Harmon (45 NFL starts) and Harris (30 starts) will be the leaders, while cornerback A.J. Terrell appears headed for stardom.

“They will be very important,” Hoke said of the safeties. “They’ve both played a lot of football. They’ve been in this league a while. They are both over 30, which gives them experience.”

Harmon and Harris will help with the younger players and the holdovers.

“They understand what it’s like to be a pro, how to handle yourself like a pro and conduct your business on and off the field like a pro,” Hoke said. “They’ve been a big piece of even what we are doing now as far as just their approach to things.”

Terrell, who was the 16th player taken in the 2020 draft, passed his film review with flying colors.

Jon Hoke has coached defensive backs - including the Chciago Bears' from 2009-14 - since 1982. (Paul Sancya/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

“For a rookie, he really played well,” Hoke said. “It’s not an easy position in the National Football League. I’ve had my fair share of rookie corners, even first-round corners. He stood up there and he battled.”

Terrell, who played at Westlake High and Clemson, started 14 games, had 74 tackles, seven pass breakups, three tackles for losses and an interception.

“You (could) tell that he was extremely competitive,” Hoke said. “He plays the game the right way. He’s instinctive about the game. Understands and is growing in that role. He was real impressive.”

The Falcons could have taken a running back with the 35th pick in the second round, but traded back and picked up Grant. The Broncos picked North Carolina running back Javonte Williams with the Falcons’ former pick.

Grant, who played at Central Florida, has been training with Harris.

“He jumps off the tape,” Hoke said. “Here’s a guy that had 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles that sometimes get lost, but that’s a big thing.”

Hoke was Charles Tillman’s defensive backs coach for the Bears from 2009-14. Tillman was known for punching the ball out, as he forced 44 fumbles over his career.

“I was with a guy previously who I coached, who had a ton of forced fumbles and that’s just a mindset,” Hoke said. “That’s kind of Richie’s mindset, is to take the ball away. Obviously, he’s very aggressive as a tackler. He runs through people.”

The Falcons don’t believe that Grant will have any problems picking up the defense.

“The other part of it is when you talk to him, he’s a passionate guy about what he does,” Hoke said. “He loves to play the game. He plays it the right way. That’s another part that is very exciting as well.”

Hoke is the older brother of San Diego State coach Brady Hoke. His son, Kyle Hoke, is the safeties coach with the Aztecs. So, he had a lot of background information on Hall before the Falcons selected him.

“He’s a smart football player,” Hoke said. “He’s instinctive. Again, here’s another guy that takes the ball away: six interceptions and three forced fumbles. Our defense preaches takeaways, and those two guys, when you talk about Richie and Darren, both have shown they can do that.”

Williams, a dangerous kickoff and punt returner, will play some nickel back.

“He’s a fun guy to watch on tape,” Hoke said. “Obviously, we know (about) his return skills, but he’s a guy that has really good instincts for the game, good short-area quickness. He’s a fun guy. He’ll be a nice addition to our football team.”

AJC’S POSITION-BY-POSITION NFL DRAFT SERIES

QUARTERBACKS: How far will Justin Fields drop in draft? | Top 10 QBs

RUNNING BACKS: Plenty of prospects to pick from | Top 10 RBs

WIDE RECEIVERS: Draft deep with talent | Top 10 WRs

TIGHT ENDS: Ability to create mismatches is key | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE TACKLES: A ‘nasty’ bunch | Top 10 OTs

OFFENSIVE GUARDS/CENTERS: The men in the middle | Top 10 C/OGs

END RUSHERS: Pass on this draft stock | Top 10 DEs

DEFENSIVE TACKLES: One star among lackluster block | Top 10 DTs

LINEBACKERS: Deep class for position | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS: Plethora of options for first two rounds | Top 10 CBs

SAFETIES: Falcons likely will add position player | Top 10 Safeties

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now