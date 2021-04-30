Falcons’ scout Abanikanda started the Pitts process

The Falcons had a thorough scouting plan for former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts led by area scout Tokunbo Abanikanda.
“Well, this whole process, the college scouts, even if the boots on the ground – the first evaluation, which was probably Tumbo [Tokunbo Abanikanda] doing the first evaluation – you have the area scout, the national scout, then you get into the directors, then the coaches get involved,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “We had very high grades on him even in the previous years.”
Abanikanda is a native of Atlanta who played linebacker at Southern Miss and Osborne High. He has been with the Falcons since 2012.
Abanikanda served as a scouting assistant during the 2012 season where his duties included day-to-day operations of the scouting department, draft board preparations, evaluations of college and pro players, and coordinating college and pro workouts and visits.
He was promoted to Area Scout in 2013.
After going undrafted, he attended Tampa Bay’s rookie camp and had a tryout with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.
“The entire time, like A to Z, he checked all the boxes,” Fontenot said. “Now we go through the process and we evaluate everyone, compare and contrast. This player was identified a long time ago. Every exposure, every opportunity, he checked all the boxes.”
