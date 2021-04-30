Falcons’ scout Abanikanda started the Pitts process

“Well, this whole process, the college scouts, even if the boots on the ground – the first evaluation, which was probably Tumbo [Tokunbo Abanikanda] doing the first evaluation – you have the area scout, the national scout, then you get into the directors, then the coaches get involved,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “We had very high grades on him even in the previous years.”

Abanikanda is a native of Atlanta who played linebacker at Southern Miss and Osborne High. He has been with the Falcons since 2012.