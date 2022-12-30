Falcons’ rookies return from injuries to help scout team

“There’s a lot of huge growth that you have from Year 1 to Year 2, that’s a big point,” Smith said. “Look at how much growth (Pro Bowler) Chris Lindstrom has had from Year 3 to Year 4. Those are huge years from years two, three, and four, and that’s what you like to see as we continue to build.”

FitzPatrick had surgery on both of his feet and started the season on injured reserve.

“It was a long year on IR and not practicing,” FitzPatrick said after Thursday’s practice. “It is nice to be out there with my teammates.”

FitzPatick, who played at Marist School and Georgia, was selected in the sixth round (213th overall). The Falcons wanted to get a look at him before heading into the offseason. He’s agile at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds.

“I played soccer until junior in high school,” FitzPatrick said. “I always thought that was what I was going to do, and then football kind of took over. That has definitely helped me with my agility, cutting and stuff like that.”

FitzPatrick was moving around fluidly during the open portions of practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“It’s been going great,” FitzPatrick said. “Maybe a little rusty to start out, the first practice. But definitely I’ve seen growth each and every day.”

Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt have been getting most of the snaps at tight end with Kyle Pitts on injured reserve.

“Listening to the older guys in the tight end (meeting) room,” FitzPatrick said. “Just getting feedback about what they think about certain routes, certain blocking schemes. Just being a sponge with (tight ends) coach (Justin) Peelle.”

FitzPatrick already is planning his offseason workouts.

“I’m going to hit the ground running,” FitzPatrick said. “Just working out here. I think (quarterback Desmond Ridder) is staying here in Atlanta. I’ll be with him quite a bit, him and (running back) Tyler (Allgeier). So, we’ll be working on routes and stuff like that. So, I’ll hit the ground running pretty quick maybe the first week or so after the season is over.”

Shaffer, who was taken in the sixth round (190th overall), sustained a high ankle sprain and was on the practice-squad injured reserve.

“It is a good feeling,” said Shaffer about returning to practice this week. “I had been out for four, five weeks. I was kind of mentally drained. Man, I missed football. I was really just more happy to be back and be able to give the team the help, the look that they needed.”

Shaffer, who played at Cedar Grove High and Georgia, said he’s fully recovered and ready to resume his pro career.

“I’m just attacking it every day with my all,” Shaffer said. “Really just continue to learn how to be a pro, ways to be a pro. Just taking all of that information in.”

The Falcons have started Elijah Wilkinson, Matt Hennessy, Colby Gossett and Chuma Edoga at left guard. Lindstrom is entrenched at right guard.

“I look at it as motivation,” Shaffer said. “I go back and watch the film. I look at what I need to work on. Look at what’s stopping me from getting on the field and stuff like that. I go to the coach, sit down with the coach and talk to him if I need to.”

Bernhardt made the team as a undrafted rookie free agent. He played in two games before he suffered a groin/hamstring injury.

“Just trying to get my legs back underneath me,” Bernhardt said. “Do anything I can to help the team these last two weeks.”

Bernhardt, a former lacrosse player, led the Falcons in receiving during the exhibition games, with five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. He played in regular-season games against the Rams and Seahawks.

He was running the Cardinals’ pass routes against the first-team defense.

“Definitely, I’ll never come in here and try to take anything for granted,” Bernhardt said. “I just want to get that chance to go out there and compete and help my teammates get ready for Sunday.”

Bernhardt said the injury was tough.

“It was something that happened,” Bernhardt said. “You have ups and downs and you have to keep pushing forward. I can’t let some of those setbacks determine the final outcome. I just keep working, rehabbing and working just to get back out here to help the team practice.”

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

