ajc logo
X

Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Ravens

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Saturday’s game when the Falcons (5-9) face the Ravens (9-5) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox – Play-by-play: Kenny Albert. Analyst: Jonathan Vilma. Sideline reporter: Shannon Spake.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons: 382 and on the SXM app. Ravens – 228 and on the SXM app.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal14h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State mines Georgia for recruiting prospects
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun excited to be back in the booth
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ John FitzPatrick to return to practice
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ John FitzPatrick to return to practice
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons place Caleb Huntley on IR; pluck linebacker David Anenih from Steelers
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons place Caleb Huntley on IR; pluck linebacker David Anenih from Steelers
2h ago
Falcons’ John FitzPatrick to return to practice
2h ago
Falcons happy with fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top