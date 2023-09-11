Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Panthers

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, who were both injured in the same game last season, returned to the field in the 24-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Pitts, who started, played 32 offensive snaps (62%) and Graham, in a reserve role, played 23 defensive snaps (30%) and one special teams snap (4%).

Linebacker Tae Davis was the top special teams player with 22 snaps (85%).

Pitts had two catches for 44 yards, including the big 34-yarder to set up the last touchdown. Graham assisted on a tackle.

The Falcons opened the game in a power formation (22 personnel) with two tight ends and two running backs with one wide receiver (Drake London) and tried to throw it deep down the field, but the ball was batted back to quarterback Desmond Ridder.

The defense opened in a 4-2-5 nickel package to match Carolina’s 11 (one back, one tight end and three wide receivers) personnel.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player offense special teams

Starters

D Ridder QB 52 100%

M Pruitt TE 25 48% 7 27%

J Matthews LT 52 100% 4 15%

M Bergeron LG 52 100% 4 15%

D Dalman C 52 100%

C Lindstrom RG 52 100%

K McGary RT 52 100% 4 15%

K Pitts TE 32 62%

D London WR 47 90%

B Robinson RB 33 63%

K Smith FB 10 19% 19 73%

Reserves

M Hollins WR 33 63% 5 19%

T Allgeier RB 29 56%

J Smith TE 26 50%

S Miller WR 10 19% 7 27%

K Hodge WR 7 13% 13 50%

P Hesse TE 7 13% 7 27%

G Igwebuike RB 1 2% 8 31%

Player defense special teams

C Campbell DE 51 66% 6 23%

G Jarrett DT 49 64% 2 8%

D Onyemata DT 40 52% 2 8%

B Dupree DE/LB 50 65% 1 4%

K Elliss ILB 77 100%

T Andersen ILB 76 99% 7 27%

D Alford NCB 72 94% 8 31%

T Flowers RCB 77 100% 7 27%

A Terrell LCB 77 100%

R Grant SS 77 100% 9 35%

J Bates FS 72 94%

Reserves

L Carter LB 34 44% 5 19%

A Huggins DT 25 32% 1 4%

Z Harrison DE 23 30% 5 19

T Graham DE 23 30% 1 4%

A Ebiketie LB 18 23% 5 19%

J Hawkins FS 5 6% 22 85%

N Landman LB 1 1% 17 65%

Players special teams

T Davis LB 22 85%

D Hellams FS 18 69%

B Pinion P 16 62%

D Malone LB 15 58%

C Phillips CB 12 46%

L McCullough LS 11 42%

K Hinton G 4 15%

I Prince T 4 15%

R Neuzil G 4 15%

Y Koo K 4 15%

