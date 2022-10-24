Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bengals

Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell re-injured his hamstring and lasted only eight plays. He’s left the last two games with thigh/hamstring issues and may need to miss some time in order to heal.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins left the game after 53 plays to be evaluated for a concussion. After the game, Falcons coach Arthur Smith was not aware yet if Hawkins was in the league’s concussion protocol. Dean Marlowe finished the game for Hawkins and played 15 snaps (22%).