Fulton County judge to hear arguments in state abortion law case
Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bengals

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

CINCINNATI – Falcons cornerback Cornell Armstrong, who was called up from the practice squad on Saturday, played 59 of 68 defensive snaps (87%) in the 35-17 loss to Bengals on Sunday.

Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell re-injured his hamstring and lasted only eight plays. He’s left the last two games with thigh/hamstring issues and may need to miss some time in order to heal.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins left the game after 53 plays to be evaluated for a concussion. After the game, Falcons coach Arthur Smith was not aware yet if Hawkins was in the league’s concussion protocol. Dean Marlowe finished the game for Hawkins and played 15 snaps (22%).

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player offense special teams

J Matthews LT 47 100% 3 12%

E Wilkinson LG 47 100% 3 12%

D Dalman C 47 100%

C Lindstrom RG 47 100% 3 12%

K McGary RT 47 100% 3 12%

M Mariota QB 47 100%

D London WR 40 85%

K Pitts TE 37 79%

P Hesse TE 32 68% 15 60%

O Zaccheaus WR 29 62% 6 24%

T Allgeier RB 29 62%

D Byrd WR 16 34%

K Smith FB 14 30% 15 60%

M Pruitt TE 12 26%

C Huntley RB 11 23%

A Williams RB 7 15% 17 68%

B Edwards WR 5 11%

K Hodge WR 2 4% 15 60%

F Franks TE 1 2% 11 44%

Player defense special teams

A Ebiketie OLB 36 53%

G Jarrett DT 50 74%

T Graham DE 41 60% 5 20%

L Carter OLB 49 72% 2 8%

R Evans ILB 68 100%

M Walker ILB 68 100%

D Hall CB 68 100%

C Armstrong CB 59 87% 5 20%

I Oliver NB 38 56%

J Hawkins FS 53 78% 5 20%

R Grant SS 68 100% 8 32%

A Ogundeji LB 32 47% 5 20%

T Andersen LB 28 41% 17 68%

A Anderson DE 27 40% 5 20%

T Horne DT 21 31% 5 20%

D Malone LB 18 26% 10 40%

D Marlowe SS 15 22% 22 88%

A Terrell CB 8 12%

Players Special teams

E Harris FS 22 88%

M Ford CB 20 80%

B Pinion P 12 48%

N Landman LB 11 44%

N Kwiatkoski LB 9 36%

L McCullough LS 9 36%

M Hennessy C 3 12%

G Ifedi T 3 12%

C Gossett G 3 12%

Y Koo K 3 12%

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 at Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

