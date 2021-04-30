Falcons confident in Matt Ryan, passed on Justin Fields

But since signing the new contract, the Falcons are 18-30 while Ryan has continued to play at a respectably high level. Ryan is the only quarterback on the roster after Matt Schaub retired and Kurt Benkert was released.

“We evaluate and continue to evaluate this whole quarterback class,” Fontenot said. “But that was never a lack of confidence in Matt Ryan. Again, we couldn’t be more excited about Kyle. We took the best player off the board, and we feel real good about it right now.”

Smith was asked about Fields and how the team had him evaluated.

“Obviously, there’s been a ton of players that went in the first round,” Smith said. “I don’t feel like that’s fair to Justin or the Bears. Let the Bears or Justin speak about that. There were a lot of players we liked in this draft.”

