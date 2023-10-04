Falcons’ Kyle Pitts says knee is good, supports QB Desmond Ridder

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was asked about quarterback Desmond Ridder’s struggles.

“Yeah, just keep chopping wood and while we are doing it, supporting him and being around him,” Pitts said. “Play as hard as you can for him.”

Pitts couldn’t put a finger on the offense’s problems.

“Just being able to grow from it,” Pitts said. “Put this past game behind and (move) on to the new week. We need to get some better results.”

Explore Read more about the Falcons

Pitts insisted he’s 100% healthy, but didn’t go into detail about his knee, which was surgically repaired after he suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in the 11th game of last season.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday in a virtual call with the Atlanta media that Pitts was not full recovered.

“Look at him, obviously he’s out there,” Smith said. “Again, there are no perfect time tables. But there are certain things, you see him and he’s doing really well right now and there are certain things that he can’t (do well). It’s been a journey back. He’s going to get there.”

Pitts said “Yes” when asked if he was 100%.

He also was asked how much of his return was a mental challenge.

“I’m good,” Pitts said. “I’m not over-thinking or (being) apprehensive at all.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles