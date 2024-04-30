Falcons sign 10 undrafted college free agents

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Texas punter Ryan Sanborn was among a group of 10 undrafted rookie free agents – including three cornerbacks – who signed with the Falcons on Tuesday.

Sanborn (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) started his career at Sanford and played at Texas last season as a graduate transfer.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons also signed offensive lineman Ryan Coll (6-5, 324, Richmond), wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (6-2, 190, Rutgers), quarterback John Paddock (6-0, 190, Illinois), offensive lineman Nolan Potter (6-6, 301, Northern Illinois), cornerback Jayden Price (6-0, 184, North Dakota State), cornerback Anthony Sao (6-1, 200, MidAmerica Nazarene), tight end Austin Stogner (6-6, 258, Oklahoma), cornerback Trey Vaval (6-0, 170, Minnesota State-Mankato) and wide receiver Isaiah Wooden (5-9, 170, Southern Utah).