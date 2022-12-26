Falcons injury report: Feleipe Franks in concussion protocol

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks is in the concussion protocol and guard Chuma Edoga is battling a knee injury, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday.
“Chuma didn’t make it to the game,” Smith said. “We have to figure out what’s the best plan for him. Feleipe is (in) the protocol.”
Guard Matt Hennessy and tight end John FitzPatrick are in their activation period from injured reserve.
“With Henny, we have to make a decision on this week,” Smith said. “We feel like he’s making good progress. With Fitz, we’ll just see how the week goes.”
There could be an opportunity for Hennessy and FitzPatrick to make it to the 53-man roster.
“There could be an opportunity depending on Feleipe’s situation and the game plan, if we go heavy on offense or heavy on defense,” Smith said. “We’ll just assess where he’s at.”
The Falcons also plan to look at offensive lineman Justin Shaffer’s recovery. He’s on the practice squad’s injured reserve.
FitzPatrick, who played at Marist and Georgia, had surgery on both of his feet.
“It’s been great,” FitzPatrick said. “It’s been good being back with the team and practicing. It was a long time out. I’m just happy to be back.”
He was placed on injured reserve at the outset of the season.
“It just took longer than anticipated with my foot surgeries,” FitzPatrick said. “I had two foot surgeries after the season. They didn’t heal the way I anticipated. Had some soft tissue stuff come up.”
FitzPatrick would like to make his debut over the final two games.
“I’m just going to practice hard every day and put my best foot forward,” FitzPatrick said. “I feel good. I feel great running around and everything.”
On the officiating: Smith has been in contact with the league office regarding questionable calls on an intentional grounding call and a non-catch call in the 17-9 loss to the Ravens.
“Those are private conversations,” Smith said. “There is not a lot to talk about ... there is nothing I can do to change that regardless of how I feel.”
