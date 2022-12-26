Falcons injury report: Feleipe Franks in concussion protocol

“There could be an opportunity depending on Feleipe’s situation and the game plan, if we go heavy on offense or heavy on defense,” Smith said. “We’ll just assess where he’s at.”

The Falcons also plan to look at offensive lineman Justin Shaffer’s recovery. He’s on the practice squad’s injured reserve.

FitzPatrick, who played at Marist and Georgia, had surgery on both of his feet.

“It’s been great,” FitzPatrick said. “It’s been good being back with the team and practicing. It was a long time out. I’m just happy to be back.”

He was placed on injured reserve at the outset of the season.

“It just took longer than anticipated with my foot surgeries,” FitzPatrick said. “I had two foot surgeries after the season. They didn’t heal the way I anticipated. Had some soft tissue stuff come up.”

FitzPatrick would like to make his debut over the final two games.

“I’m just going to practice hard every day and put my best foot forward,” FitzPatrick said. “I feel good. I feel great running around and everything.”

On the officiating: Smith has been in contact with the league office regarding questionable calls on an intentional grounding call and a non-catch call in the 17-9 loss to the Ravens.

“Those are private conversations,” Smith said. “There is not a lot to talk about ... there is nothing I can do to change that regardless of how I feel.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD