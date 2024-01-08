Falcons have 8th overall pick for third year in a row

BreakingNews
NEW ORLEANS -- With the end of the regular season Sunday, the top of the 2024 NFL draft order is set.

The Falcons, who finished 7-10, will have the eighth overall pick for the third year in a row.

The draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

The Falcons drafted wide receiver Drake London with the eighth overall pick in 2022 and running back Bijan Robinson with the eight overall pick last season.

The Bears, via a trade with the Panthers, hold the No. 1 overall pick.

The Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals, Chargers, Giants and Titans also pick before the Falcons.

If the Falcons would like to select one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class, they likely would have to trade up. Chicago, Washington, New England and Tennessee all have unsettled quarterback situations.

