ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Grady Jarrett, defense ready for the ‘Justin Fields challenge’

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Grady Jarrett, a Falcons team captain and leader of the defense, knows what’s coming.

After giving up 232 yards on 47 carries against the Panthers in their last outing, the Falcons (4-6) are set to face the No. 1 rushing team in the NFL in the Chicago Bears (3-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s a challenge for sure,” Jarrett said. “The preparation has been good. They are running the ball really well across the board. The quarterback (Justin Fields) is making some really amazing plays for them. The last two weeks they’ve been really hot on offense.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Bears average 201.7 yards rushing per game, and Fields in their leading rusher, with 104 carries for 749 yards and six touchdowns. Khalil Herbert had rushed 148 times for 643 yards and four touchdowns before he was placed on injured reserve. He sustained a hip injury Sunday against Detroit.

“This is definitely a game where assignments and leverages are going to be tested,” Jarrett said. “Everybody has to be on one accord. You can’t be trying to do somebody else’s job. You have to do your job and be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there.”

The Falcons studied their game against the Panthers on Nov. 10. D’Onta Foreman plowed ahead 31 times for 130 yards.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees noted that the Panthers’ rushing yards were bloated by wide receiver Laviska Shenault’s 41-yard touchdown on a backward pass that went toward to the rushing total.

“Just too many big runs,” Jarrett said. “Definitely a lot of stuff in there that we have to get better from … definitely some things we needed to fix.”

Fields, who was the nation’s No. 2 recruit out of Harrison High in 2017, played at Georgia and Ohio State. He was drafted by the Bears last season 11th overall.

Fields rushed for 147 yards in a 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday and for 178 yards in a 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Nov. 6. The 178 and his 325 in a two-game span are NFL records for a quarterback.

“It definitely changes things when you are going against somebody as dynamic of an athlete that Justin Fields is,” Jarrett said. “That’s just because of … everybody can’t move like that. It changes things for everybody across the board, not only for me in the interior.”

ExploreWhere to watch, listen, stream Bears at Falcons

The Bears, during their bye week, studied the Baltimore Ravens and how they spring free quarterback Lamar Jackson. Fields has been getting loose on some of those designed reads in what coach Arthur Smith calls the NFL a “cut and paste” league.

“You have to make the plays when they are there,” Jarrett said. “You have to give special players their due respect. It’s not like you’re playing somebody who is going to stay in the pocket and pass, which he can do. But at the same time, there are certain aspects to his game that make him who he is and why he’s a special player.”

While Jarrett will be in charge of making sure his gaps are taken care of in the middle of the defense, Falcons outside linebackers Ade Ogundeji and Lorenzo Carter will have to contain Fields on his run-pass-option plays and outside runs.

“We just have to make sure that we keep him in the pocket,” Ogundeji said. “Make sure that we corral him. He’s a big guy, too. We have to make sure that we tackle him.”

ExploreJustin Fields returns to present Falcons with major challenge

Everyone will have a job to do, but the outside linebackers will be under stress. They can’t let Fields get outside.

“For us, it’s almost like going against the triple option,” Ogundeji said. “You have to make sure you are doing your job. If you got the quarterback, you got the quarterback. If you’ve got the dive, you got the dive. If one person messes up, that’s a big gain.”

Carter mostly will man the right outside linebacker post.

“When he has that two-headed option in the run or pass, he’s really dangerous,” Carter said. “We just have to limit the threats and the amount of rushes that he gets.”

The Falcons also will have the option to put a spy on Fields, but will pick their spots. Rookie linebacker Troy Andersen is a good candidate to spy Fields.

Carter believes the defense learned its lesson from the loss to the Panthers.

“It always comes down to how well we play together,” Carter said. “How detailed oriented that we are. It doesn’t really change. Everything is hyperfocused this week.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech looks to run game in upset bid against No. 13 UNC2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Weekend Predictions: Georgia rolls again, Georgia Tech continues slide
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Austin Riley, Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman finish in top six in MVP voting
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Austin Riley, Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman finish in top six in MVP voting
15h ago

Credit: AP

Against the Bears, Falcons need to lean on RB Cordarrelle Patterson
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Quarterback corner: Falcons’ Marcus Mariota on the Bears
2h ago
Around the NFC South: Baker Mayfield back at the helm for Panthers
3h ago
3 key matchups: Bears at Falcons
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
14h ago
Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top