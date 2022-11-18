Falcons’ Grady Jarrett, defense ready for the ‘Justin Fields challenge’

The Falcons studied their game against the Panthers on Nov. 10. D’Onta Foreman plowed ahead 31 times for 130 yards.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees noted that the Panthers’ rushing yards were bloated by wide receiver Laviska Shenault’s 41-yard touchdown on a backward pass that went toward to the rushing total.

“Just too many big runs,” Jarrett said. “Definitely a lot of stuff in there that we have to get better from … definitely some things we needed to fix.”

Fields, who was the nation’s No. 2 recruit out of Harrison High in 2017, played at Georgia and Ohio State. He was drafted by the Bears last season 11th overall.

Fields rushed for 147 yards in a 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday and for 178 yards in a 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Nov. 6. The 178 and his 325 in a two-game span are NFL records for a quarterback.

“It definitely changes things when you are going against somebody as dynamic of an athlete that Justin Fields is,” Jarrett said. “That’s just because of … everybody can’t move like that. It changes things for everybody across the board, not only for me in the interior.”

The Bears, during their bye week, studied the Baltimore Ravens and how they spring free quarterback Lamar Jackson. Fields has been getting loose on some of those designed reads in what coach Arthur Smith calls the NFL a “cut and paste” league.

“You have to make the plays when they are there,” Jarrett said. “You have to give special players their due respect. It’s not like you’re playing somebody who is going to stay in the pocket and pass, which he can do. But at the same time, there are certain aspects to his game that make him who he is and why he’s a special player.”

While Jarrett will be in charge of making sure his gaps are taken care of in the middle of the defense, Falcons outside linebackers Ade Ogundeji and Lorenzo Carter will have to contain Fields on his run-pass-option plays and outside runs.

“We just have to make sure that we keep him in the pocket,” Ogundeji said. “Make sure that we corral him. He’s a big guy, too. We have to make sure that we tackle him.”

Explore Justin Fields returns to present Falcons with major challenge

Everyone will have a job to do, but the outside linebackers will be under stress. They can’t let Fields get outside.

“For us, it’s almost like going against the triple option,” Ogundeji said. “You have to make sure you are doing your job. If you got the quarterback, you got the quarterback. If you’ve got the dive, you got the dive. If one person messes up, that’s a big gain.”

Carter mostly will man the right outside linebacker post.

“When he has that two-headed option in the run or pass, he’s really dangerous,” Carter said. “We just have to limit the threats and the amount of rushes that he gets.”

The Falcons also will have the option to put a spy on Fields, but will pick their spots. Rookie linebacker Troy Andersen is a good candidate to spy Fields.

Carter believes the defense learned its lesson from the loss to the Panthers.

“It always comes down to how well we play together,” Carter said. “How detailed oriented that we are. It doesn’t really change. Everything is hyperfocused this week.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD