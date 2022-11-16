ajc logo
Where to watch, listen, stream Bears at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game when the Bears (3-7) face the Falcons (4-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox – Play-by-play: Joe Davis. Analyst: Daryl Johnston. Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons: 159 or 229 and on the SXM app. Bears – 111 or 384 and on the SXM app.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
7h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
19h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
