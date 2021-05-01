Falcons draft bio: Jalen Mayfield, G, Michigan

Third round (68th overall) – Jalen Mayfield, G, Michigan
Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 320 Arms: 32-5/8 Hands: 9-3/4
Overview: He was an an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick after starting 13 games at right tackle in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season , but later changed his mind. He played in two games at right tackle before he suffered a high ankle sprain. He played just over 1,000 snaps in the Big Ten. He’s experienced in all run schemes, but needs to improve his drive blocking by getting lower. “He has starting potential, but it might take some time,” according to NFL.com Lance Zierlein.
