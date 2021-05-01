ajc logo
Falcons draft bio: Jalen Mayfield, G, Michigan

FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo. The Kansas City Chiefs already have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line ravaged by injuries and then dominated by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. But there is still work to be done, and the next opportunity to provide some help up front for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Third round (68th overall) – Jalen Mayfield, G, Michigan

Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 320 Arms: 32-5/8 Hands: 9-3/4

Overview: He was an an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick after starting 13 games at right tackle in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season , but later changed his mind. He played in two games at right tackle before he suffered a high ankle sprain. He played just over 1,000 snaps in the Big Ten. He’s experienced in all run schemes, but needs to improve his drive blocking by getting lower. “He has starting potential, but it might take some time,” according to NFL.com Lance Zierlein.

