Falcons’ draft bio: Florida tight end Kyle Pitts

Explore Falcons pick Pitts with fourth overall pick in NFL Draft

Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 245 pounds Arms: 33-½ Hands: 10-5/8 Overview: Forty-nine years have passed since a tight end was taken in the top five of the NFL draft. Pitts became the first tight end to be taken this high since the Denver Broncos selected former Houston tight end Riley Odoms fifth overall in 1972. For his size, Pitts has speed like a receiver and can line up all over the offensive formation. Needs work as a blocker. He has been compared with Oakland tight end Darren Waller, a former Georgia Tech and North Cobb High player. Pitts creates mismatches similarly and has the rare size and speed numbers. Most linebackers are not fast enough to cover him, and most cornerbacks are too small to win a physical matchup. Behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he’s considered the second best player in the draft.