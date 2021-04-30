ajc logo
X

Falcons’ draft bio: Florida tight end Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts (84) of the Florida Gators celebrates a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images/TNS)
Kyle Pitts (84) of the Florida Gators celebrates a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons | 17 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

First round (4th overall ) -- Kyle Pitts, Florida

ExploreFalcons pick Pitts with fourth overall pick in NFL Draft

Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 245 pounds Arms: 33-½ Hands: 10-5/8 Overview: Forty-nine years have passed since a tight end was taken in the top five of the NFL draft. Pitts became the first tight end to be taken this high since the Denver Broncos selected former Houston tight end Riley Odoms fifth overall in 1972. For his size, Pitts has speed like a receiver and can line up all over the offensive formation. Needs work as a blocker. He has been compared with Oakland tight end Darren Waller, a former Georgia Tech and North Cobb High player. Pitts creates mismatches similarly and has the rare size and speed numbers. Most linebackers are not fast enough to cover him, and most cornerbacks are too small to win a physical matchup. Behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he’s considered the second best player in the draft.

AJC’S POSITION-BY-POSITION NFL DRAFT SERIES

QUARTERBACKS: How far will Justin Fields drop in draft? | Top 10 QBs

RUNNING BACKS: Plenty of prospects to pick from | Top 10 RBs

WIDE RECEIVERS: Draft deep with talent | Top 10 WRs

TIGHT ENDS: Ability to create mismatches is key | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE TACKLES: A ‘nasty’ bunch | Top 10 OTs

OFFENSIVE GUARDS/CENTERS: The men in the middle | Top 10 C/OGs

END RUSHERS: Pass on this draft stock | Top 10 DEs

DEFENSIVE TACKLES: One star among lackluster block | Top 10 DTs

LINEBACKERS: Deep class for position | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS: Plethora of options for first two rounds | Top 10 CBs

SAFETIES: Falcons likely will add position player | Top 10 Safeties

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top