Falcons draft bio: Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Darren Hall had the reputation of a playmaker at San Diego State. (Associated Press)
Atlanta Falcons | 16 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fourth round (108th overall) – Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 188 Arms: 30-5/8 Hands: 8-7/8 40-yard dash:

Overview: He was considered one of the top cornerbacks in the Mountain West Conference. Is from the same school that produce former Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. He got on the field early and played two games as a true freshman, but was injured. He started three games and played in 12 the following season. In 2019, he was named honorable mention. Hall was a first-team All-MWC pick as a redshirt junior as he had three interceptions and six pass breakups. He participated in the Senior Bowl. He can play both outside and at the nickel position. He has good instincts and has shown he can make plays on the ball.

